Jerusalem (Agencies)

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced in closed talks that the conditions for concluding an agreement with the Palestinian factions are favorable, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is making things more difficult so as not to lose members of the ruling coalition, according to the website of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper and Ynet yesterday.

“If an agreement is not signed in the next two weeks, the fate of the hostages will be sealed,” Galant added.

Meanwhile, the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, Didi Barnea, the head of the Israeli General Security Service (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, and the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army, Herzi Halevi, said that Israel would face difficulty in reaching agreements, in light of the new conditions set by Netanyahu.

Internal pressures on the Israeli Prime Minister continue, amid demands in Israel to hold new elections and agree to a ceasefire agreement with the factions to secure the release of the remaining detainees in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s office issued a list of non-negotiables, including the demand that “any agreement will allow Israel to resume fighting until all the war’s goals are achieved.”

The non-negotiable demands listed by Netanyahu’s office also stipulate that thousands of militants will not be allowed to return to the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israel intensified artillery shelling and deadly airstrikes on the Gaza Strip yesterday, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to increase military pressure on Palestinian factions.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, backed by the United States, to halt the fighting appear to be on hold, but officials from all sides, including Israel and the factions that have traded accusations of causing the current stalemate, have said they are open to further talks.

In Rafah, tanks carried out a raid in the north of the city before withdrawing, a tactic that Israeli forces have used in other areas before launching deeper incursions. Tanks have been carrying out operations in most areas of the city since May, but they have not yet penetrated deeply into the northern neighborhoods.

Medical sources in the Strip said that the bombing of central Gaza has killed at least nine Palestinians so far, adding that at least 81 Palestinians were killed and 198 others were injured in Israeli strikes during the past 24 hours.

The Civil Defense counted at least 57 dead and dozens wounded the day before yesterday in five strikes that targeted in particular a school run by the United Nations and housing displaced people, as well as a camp in Nuseirat in the center.

Most of the Strip’s residents have been displaced several times since the beginning of the war, and the United Nations says there is no “safe place” there, even the schools they seek refuge in and the yards of clinics or hospitals are not safe from the bombing.

The army announced that it carried out 25 raids within 24 hours in Gaza and destroyed military infrastructure, especially in Rafah and a site in northern Gaza from which rockets were launched towards Sderot in southern Israel.

Netanyahu said yesterday that he wanted to tighten the noose on the factions that are under increasing pressure, targeting their senior leaders and fighters.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that Israel released 13 Palestinians yesterday who had been arrested in its military attack on Gaza and who were transferred to a hospital in the central Gaza Strip for treatment.