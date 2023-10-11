‘Very intensive bombing of Gaza City’
In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Israeli bombing of Gaza continued unabated. The northeastern neighborhoods of Gaza City in particular are said to be targeted. According to the Israeli army, at least seventy targets in the at-Tuffah district have been attacked.
The Israeli army also confirmed that it hit hundreds of targets in nearby al-Rimal, a more expensive neighborhood where Hamas ministries, media organizations and aid agencies are located. According to the UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA, their headquarters have been significantly damaged by the attacks.
An Al Jazeera correspondent says the situation in the area has gone “from terrible to catastrophic.” “Residential buildings are being razed to the ground,” he writes. “Many people would be trapped under the rubble.” He says medical teams cannot reach neighborhoods.
US sends ammunition and aircraft carrier to Israel
The first American plane carrying ammunition has arrived in Israel. That reports The Times of Israel based on the Israeli army. The ammunition was previously promised by the US and, according to Israel, is intended “to enable important attacks and preparations for additional scenarios.”
In addition, the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as reports the US military, with the aim of deterring anyone “who wants to escalate the situation or extend this war.” There are several F16 fighter planes on board and the ship is accompanied by, among other things, combat-ready destroyers.
Political support from the US also continues unabated. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken called Israeli President Isaac Herzog to emphasize US support for the country.
Israeli death toll rises above 1,000
The Israeli death toll from Hamas attacks has continued to rise. Israeli authorities now report more than 1,000 deaths and more than 2,800 injuries. Israeli media now speak of 1,200 deaths. That number is still unconfirmed.
Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian authorities said at least 900 people in Gaza had been killed by Israeli airstrikes. More than half of them are women and children. Another 4,500 people have been injured. There are also casualties on the West Bank: 21 dead and 130 injured, according to Palestinian authorities.
