'Very intensive bombing of Gaza City' In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the Israeli bombing of Gaza continued unabated. The northeastern neighborhoods of Gaza City in particular are said to be targeted. According to the Israeli army, at least seventy targets in the at-Tuffah district have been attacked. The Israeli army also confirmed that it hit hundreds of targets in nearby al-Rimal, a more expensive neighborhood where Hamas ministries, media organizations and aid agencies are located. According to the UN agency for Palestinians UNRWA, their headquarters have been significantly damaged by the attacks. An Al Jazeera correspondent says the situation in the area has gone "from terrible to catastrophic." "Residential buildings are being razed to the ground," he writes. "Many people would be trapped under the rubble." He says medical teams cannot reach neighborhoods. A Palestinian man looks at the rubble in al-Rimal after Israeli bombings. Photo Mohammed Abed / AFP

US sends ammunition and aircraft carrier to Israel The first American plane carrying ammunition has arrived in Israel. That reports The Times of Israel based on the Israeli army. The ammunition was previously promised by the US and, according to Israel, is intended “to enable important attacks and preparations for additional scenarios.” In addition, the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has arrived in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as reports the US military, with the aim of deterring anyone “who wants to escalate the situation or extend this war.” There are several F16 fighter planes on board and the ship is accompanied by, among other things, combat-ready destroyers. Political support from the US also continues unabated. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, Blinken called Israeli President Isaac Herzog to emphasize US support for the country.