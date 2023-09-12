All eyes in Israel have been focused on the Supreme Court in Jerusalem since Tuesday morning. There the fifteen judges bow on a series of petitions filed to invalidate a hotly contested law that would significantly limit their power. There is a lot at stake, not just for themselves but for the entire country. According to opponents, acceptance of the law would even mean the end of Israeli democracy. That is why many hundreds of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent months to protest against it. Government allies predict that rejection of the law could actually lead to chaos in Israel.

Six questions about an issue that divides the country to its core.

1 What is the point of the session now taking place in Jerusalem?

At its core, it concerns the definition of the powers of the executive and the judiciary, in short, the rules of the game of Israeli democracy. Israel has no constitution and thus the mutual boundaries have never been clearly defined. Instead, so-called basic laws were introduced to partly fill this gap. Under one of those basic laws, the Supreme Court was given the right to review decisions of the Knesset (parliament) and the government against ‘the principle of reasonableness’. A vague concept with which the highest judges could still thwart the government. By the way, they only did that 22 times over the years. Nevertheless, the far-right government wants to abolish this power. In July, as the first step of a more far-reaching legal reform, she had a bill to this effect adopted by the Knesset. The coalition has a majority of four seats there.

2 Why does the Netanyahu government want to get rid of this?

The government argues that from a democratic point of view it is undesirable that judges who are not elected by the population can reverse the decisions of elected politicians. She further argues that the judges are generally not an accurate reflection of Israeli society. They are too liberal and progressive for their taste, which is also reflected in their sentences. That is why they want elected politicians to have more control over the appointment of new judges.

Demonstrators for the Netanyahu government’s legal reforms during a Tuesday demonstration at the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem.

3 What role does Netanyahu play?

Analysts point out that Netanyahu himself used to be a convinced was in favor of independent judges. Only after several lawsuits were filed against him on suspicion of corruption and he himself was threatened with punishment, did he turn against independent judiciary. There are still three cases pending against him, but they are at a standstill because he enjoys immunity as long as he is prime minister. Netanyahu maintains that he is innocent.

4 Why is there such fierce opposition to this law?

Many opponents find it intolerable for reasons of principle that their country would become less democratic. But the business world also fears more arbitrariness and corruption if politicians with a small majority in the Knesset can impose their will on the country. Especially because Israel does not have a Senate as a second supervisory body.

Minorities such as LGBTI people fear that their rights will be curtailed under pressure from orthodox Jewish parties. Others predict that the government will, for example, encourage separate swimming for women and men and give education a stronger Jewish character.

Demonstrators demonstrate on Monday at the Israeli High Court in Jerusalem against the controversial legal reforms of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

5 Do other factors play a role?

Israel has moved further to the right in recent years. A majority of 64 percent now identify as right-wing. Many of them – especially the nationalist and religious parties – believe that Israel should make its Jewish character more reflected in its political system. They therefore welcome the fact that the current government is trying to put a more conservative stamp on the country’s institutions. Yet only more than a third said they were in favor of legal reform in a recent poll, almost as many as those opposed. The rest had no opinion.

Many highly educated, secular-minded Israelis – who often adhere to more liberal and progressive values ​​– accuse the government of “a legal coup.” They point out that the government is playing high stakes. Their group pays relatively high taxes and their children do military service – unlike Netanyahu’s orthodox coalition partners, who are exempt from military service and receive many government subsidies. If conservative and religious forces tighten their grip, some of these highly qualified people could move abroad, which would be a blow to the Israeli economy.

Thousands of reservists have already declared that they no longer want to serve in the army out of dissatisfaction with the legal reforms. This causes problems, especially in the air force. Senior officers are seriously concerned about the gaps in defense. Many young people are also no longer motivated to do their military service.

6 Has the Supreme Court already indicated how it will rule?

It could take weeks before it becomes clear. It is expected that it will not voluntarily allow itself to be clipped. The President of the Court, Esther Hayut, mentioned the reform plans from the government in January “a fatal blow to the independence of the judiciary.” However, the judges find it uncomfortable that they now have to judge their own powers. Moreover, they are aware that Israel could find itself in a dangerous impasse. After all, whose word should carry more weight? That of the government or that of the highest judges? Coalition politicians have already warned the Court that chaos could erupt if the July bill is rejected. They did not mention that they themselves were primarily to blame for this.