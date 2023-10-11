Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Small talk and food for their tormentors probably save the life of an elderly couple. The two Israelis were taken hostage by Hamas in their own home.

Tel Aviv – It’s a scene like something out of a movie: an armed terrorist holds a woman in his arms and threatens to kill the hostage, while a police officer faces him with a drawn weapon. Except it was the terrible reality for a couple in Israel who were killed by the… Hamas during the attack on Israel were taken hostage in their own home.

Rachel Edri and her husband David had already been in the hands of the terrorists for several hours when help arrived. One of the police officers who came to rescue the two 60-year-olds from the hands of Hamas was their son Evi. Opposite the US news channel ABC News the family reports the traumatic experience.

War in Israel: Hamas holds couple hostage during attack – son was one of their liberators

When he entered his parents’ house, Evi saw his mother helpless at the mercy of a terrorist. “He had his arm around her neck and a grenade in the other hand,” the young police officer explains to the reporter ABC News in a video post. Unnoticed, she signaled to him with her hand how many hostage takers were in the house: five.

Hamas gained access to the house in Ofakim, about 25 kilometers from the border with the Gaza Strip, through the first floor window and took the couple hostage.

Israeli couple survives despite being held hostage in war by supplying Hamas terrorists

In the video you can see deep bullet holes in the walls of the room. There was blood on the floor, reports said ABC News. They were held hostage by Hamas, which unexpectedly attacked Israel at the weekend, for a total of 20 hours. A special military unit (SWAT team) finally freed Rachel and David Edri.

To appease her captors, Rachel engaged them in small talk and provided them with food and drinks. “I made them chicken and made them coffee,” she told the reporter. She feared that the mood could change. “I knew they would get angry when they were hungry,” said the 60-year-old Israeli.

During the afternoon, the woman offered to treat one of the terrorists’ hand injuries, the Israeli news portal reports Jewish News Syndicate (JNS). “You look pale,” she is said to have said to him to distract him and brought water and fruit. With her actions, the 60-year-old probably saved her husband’s life and her own.

Hamas is ruthlessly targeting civilians in the war against Israel

Early on Saturday morning (October 7), members of the terrorist organization Hamas fired dozens of rockets at Israel and invaded the country. Hamas militias broke into houses in several religious settlements in Israel (kibbutz) near the border. More than a thousand Israelis were killed Hundreds were deported from Israel to Gaza. According to information from the Foreign Office, there are also Germans among the hostages kidnapped during the war.

Hamas carried out a massacre in Israel at a music festival in the south of the country, leaving at least 260 young men, women and teenagers dead. Videos and images on the Internet show disturbing scenes, eyewitnesses report the cruel actions of the terrorists, who are said to have fired indiscriminately and without scruples. (rku)