This Wednesday (01), the Israeli Consulate in São Paulo called on journalists to show an unprecedented video of the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in Israeli territory. The video, without cuts, reveals all the barbarity of the terrorists against Israeli civilians.

The 43-minute material shows the beginning of the attack on October 7, when more than a thousand terrorists invaded Israel by land and air. The first victims are civilians who are shot and torn from their vehicles, with this Hamas was able to further increase its fleet.

Images that are not displayed in chronological order are mostly from body cameras (body cams) of the terrorists themselves. With each death, the terrorists fire shots into the air, let out celebratory screams and celebrate.

Elderly people and children were also executed, some on the sofa at home, sleeping or even taking a shower. Not even pets were spared.

Terrorists advance by land whether by car, motorcycle or even on foot. Bodies are piling up in houses and in the middle of the street. Some are burned.

With rifles and machine guns, Hamas terrorists make sure people are dead without skimping on shots. They still shake the bodies to make sure the victims have died.

The Israeli Consulate played a recording of a call between a terrorist and his parents. The Hamas soldier is thrilled with the deaths and asks his parents to open their cell phones and see the images of the dead, while he exalts himself: “I killed more than ten, it was for our God”. The parents cry profusely and ask their son to stop and return to the Gaza Strip immediately, but the Hamas member continues to boast about his achievement and says he will not return.

Videos of victims are also shown: people who run away during a party and another dozen who are killed inside chemical toilets. Victims seek any shelter to hide from terrorists.

Bodies without limbs and burned people are also recurrent throughout the video. In the end, they show citizens of different nationalities being taken hostage, very injured and weakened, being pulled by the hair and thrown into pickup trucks.

The consul general of Israel in Brazil, Rafael Erdreich, emphasized that more than 550 missiles were launched by Hamas, but they did not even reach the territory of the Gaza Strip. If they reached Israel, they could multiply the number of victims. The consul also showed areas in Israel that could be potential Hamas targets, such as hospitals, hotels and public buildings.

“Brazilian journalism mostly works with information from news agencies to obtain information from the Gaza Strip, but the region is controlled by Hamas. This information is distorted. Hamas controls information from Gaza and produces fake news”, explains the Israeli consul.