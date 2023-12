Flag of Isarel | Photo: Chris Hearn/Unsplash

Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) classified, this Saturday (2), as false the statements made by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas, made earlier at COP28, Conference of Nations United Nations on Climate Change taking place in Dubai.

During a G77+China meeting, the Brazilian president declared that there is “an insane war between Israel and the Palestinians”, stating that “what is happening in the Gaza Strip is genocide”.

In a statement, Conib expresses concern about the president’s attitude. “Conib deeply regrets statements by President Lula comparing Israel’s defense actions to genocide. It is a false accusation that, coming from the President of the Republic, takes on even more serious dimensions”.

“Conib once again asks the authorities for serenity and balance at this tense and painful moment, with an increase in anti-Semitic demonstrations in Brazil and around the world,” declared the confederation.

This is not the first time that Lula has referred to the conflict as genocide. The same statement was made in October, when he equated Israel’s attitudes to that of the terrorist group Hamas. This Friday (1st), the head of the Brazilian Executive had met with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog.