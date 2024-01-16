Kibbutz Be'eri confirmed this Tuesday (16) the death of two of its members who were being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. These are Itay Svirsky, aged 38, and Yossi Sharabi, aged 53.

According to information from the Israeli community, published by the newspaper The Times of IsraelSvirsky and Sharabi were killed in captivity by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

O Times of Israel states that the bodies of the two hostages are being held by Hamas, which had previously revealed through a video that both had died.

This is the first public confirmation of the death of the hostages. This Monday (15), the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari, said that his country was investigating the images from Hamas, where the terrorist group confirmed the death of the two men.

In the Hamas video, a third hostage, whose name is 26-year-old Noa Argamani, recounted how the two hostages had died. Probably being pressured by the terrorists, she says in the images that they were hit by “Israeli bombings at two different times” while being “transferred from one building to another.” Israel denied that it had bombed the alleged building where the hostages were.

Sharabi and Svirsky were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, during Hamas terrorist attacks that killed an estimated 1,200 people in Israel. More than 200 hostages were taken by terrorists that day.

According to information from the Times of Israel, On the day of the attacks, Sharabi was with his brother, Eli Sharabi, and Svirsky was at the home of his parents, Orit and Rafi Svirsky, who were murdered by the terrorists. Svirsky's grandmother, Aviva Sela, 96, survived.

Kibbutz Be'eri, which is close to the border with Gaza, called for the bodies of the two men to be returned and for all other hostages still in Gaza to be released.

“The loss and suffering of the families is enormous and unimaginable,” said the community.

“We asked the war cabinet [de Israel] to do everything to bring the members of the Sharabi family home, as well as the other kidnapped people.”

Around 132 hostages are still in Palestinian territory, 27 may already be dead, according to the Israeli government. At the end of November, a truce agreement allowed 105 people to return to their families.