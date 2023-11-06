Halevy explained during his visit to the headquarters of the F-35 “Adir” squadron: “This base is capable of reaching everywhere in the Middle East.”

He added that for a month, “we have been witnessing a war in which we are delivering very harsh blows to Hamas, striking the Hamas leadership, striking leaders, striking terrorists, destroying Hamas’ infrastructure in Gaza, and we are constantly on alert to deal with other areas.”

Halevy’s statements come with mounting fears of the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East and the entry of other parties into the conflict currently taking place between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Iraqi factions and Houthi movement militants in Yemen launched missiles towards Israel, while Israel threatened Iran, Syria and Hezbollah from getting involved in the current round of fighting.

The United States sent two aircraft carriers, a nuclear submarine, and warships to the Middle East to show military and logistical support for Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip.