Halevy said while inspecting a military maneuver near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday: “I do not know the timing of the war in the north, but I can say that the possibility of it breaking out in the coming months is greater than it was in the past.”

He added: “We will start it with a lot of advantages, victory, and self-confidence in ourselves, and low confidence in them (referring to the Lebanese Hezbollah and its allied factions).”

Halevy said that the Israeli army has “increasing experience with capabilities and surprises. What remains is to train seriously. When we need to, we will move forward with full force.”

The Chief of Staff also stressed: “We are working to raise readiness for war in Lebanon, and we have many lessons from the Gaza war, many of which are also appropriate for fighting in Lebanon, and others we must adapt.”

He continued: “On the Lebanon front, we want to achieve a clear goal, which is to return the population to the north. All the towns in the north.”

Israel evacuated residents of the border areas with Lebanon, in light of the escalation with Hezbollah that has been ongoing for months.

The border between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed daily exchanges of attacks between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, since the latter began a violent military campaign on the Gaza Strip.