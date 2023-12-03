Speaking to soldiers in the Gaza Division in southern Israel, Halevy said: “Yesterday morning (Saturday) we began the same movement south of the Gaza Strip,” referring to ground operations.

The senior military official added, according to the Times of Israel, that the ground operations in the south “will not be less powerful than the operations in northern Gaza, and will not have fewer results. Hamas leaders will confront the Israeli army everywhere.”

Halevy explained: “We have the capabilities to do this to the fullest extent, and just as we did it with strength and precision in the northern Gaza Strip, we are also doing so now in the southern Gaza Strip, and we also continue to work to deepen the achievements in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Video footage circulated on the Internet showed Israeli tanks in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, and Hamas also explained that its fighters clashed with Israeli forces in the area.