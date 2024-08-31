Halevi stressed the “continuation of offensive efforts to thwart terrorism, defensive efforts in settlements, roads and the seam zone, as well as increasing the vigilance and readiness of the forces at the end of the week.”

He referred to the countermeasures operation in the Jenin area, which “aims to prevent terrorist attacks as happened early Saturday morning.”

Earlier on Friday, Israeli authorities said the Israeli army had shelled the West Bank city of Jenin, on the third day of heavy fighting in the Palestinian territories. The Israeli army said it had “hit a terrorist cell.”

Israel says the raids in the northern West Bank — which have killed at least 19 people, almost all of them militants, since Tuesday evening — are aimed at preventing attacks.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 650 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the war began.

In the context, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to the Israeli operation in the West Bank, and issued a statement late Thursday calling on the government to protect civilians.