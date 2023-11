Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in April this year | Photo: EFE/Ismael Herrero

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Eli Cohen, made new scathing criticisms this Tuesday (14) against the current secretary-general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, during his official visit to the organization’s office in Geneva , in Switzerland, stating that he “does not deserve to be the head of the United Nations”.

Cohen, accompanied by family members of hostages who are under the control of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, was there to pressure international organizations to act for the release of those kidnapped.

During a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations, Cohen argued that Guterres “has not promoted any peace process in the region” and suggested that the secretary-general should take a “stronger stance against the Hamas terrorist group.” According to the Israeli Foreign Minister, Iran, which advocates the destruction of Israel, “should not be a member of the UN”. He also criticized Guterres for meeting with representatives of the Islamic country.

Cohen stressed that Guterres, like all free nations, should declare in a “clear and forceful” way that Gaza must be “freed from the control of Hamas”, considering the group as even “worse than the Islamic State”. The chancellor also had meetings with other authorities, including the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom, seeking international support for the Israeli cause.

Before the press conference, Cohen met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric, seeking the organization’s collaboration to “mediate the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip”. The minister asked the Red Cross to “use its experience in defending prisoners of war and civilians in conflicts”, with the aim of obtaining proof that the hostages are alive or facilitating their release. (With EFE Agency)