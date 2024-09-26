Israeli media reported that some injuries were moderate, as a result of the stampede for shelters, following the interception of a missile over Tel Aviv.

The Israeli army announced earlier on Friday morning that it had successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.

The army said in a series of successive statements, “The sirens that sounded in several areas in central Israel were the result of a missile launched from Yemen.”

He confirmed that “the missile was successfully intercepted by the defense system specialized in intercepting ballistic missiles.”

The army indicated that “there is currently no change in the instructions on the home front” after the interception of this missile.

It is worth noting that in the middle of this month, the Israeli army announced that a missile fired from Yemen landed in an “open area” in the center of the country.

At the time, the army said in a statement: “Following up on the warnings a short while ago in the central region of the country, talk of a surface-to-surface missile being launched from the east fell in an open area.”