The Israeli Army provoked this Saturday a massacre in the northern city of Gaza, leaving at least 48 dead in attacks on three residential neighborhoods, shortly after the local Ministry of Health had announced a hundred deaths since yesterday afternoon in the Strip, the worst number in weeks.

In videos broadcast on social networks, injured Gazans in the Al Shati refugee camp, in Gaza City, are seen emerging from the smoke and dust with faces and clothes gray from the collapse of buildings, in addition to an atmosphere of widespread panic and ruined buildings.

Smoke billows over Shejaiya, the eastern suburb of Gaza City, following an Israeli bombardment. Photo:AFP

In Al Shati it is estimated that at least 22 people have diedaccording to the rescue teams, who regretted being unable to reach all the injured who are still trapped in the collapse.

“Ambulance crews are being denied access to bombed areas; “Civil defense capabilities are not proportional to the magnitude of the destruction and it is difficult for us to reach the victims,” ​​the spokesman for the Red Crescent in Gaza said in a statement today.

In a second attack on the Al tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, Another 19 bodies, including children, were recovered from the rubble and 7 more in the Zeitun area. There are also 14 people missing and 50 injured, according to sources from the Hamas Government Media Office.

The Israeli Army announced today that it had bombed two “Hamas military infrastructure” points in the Gazan capital with warplanes, but hours after that statement it has not given more details. Local media point to a possible assassination attempt on a senior Hamas official, which could have provoked the attacks.

The Islamist group Hamas regretted today in a statement Israel’s “savage attack on unarmed civilians,” which it called “a continuation of the genocide of more than eight months, in blatant disregard and defiance of all laws and regulations that prohibit attacking civilians.”

A group of people make their way through the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombings. Photo:AFP

EU calls for independent investigation



Yesterday, in another attack that the Israeli Army claimed to be investigating, at least 25 Gazans were killed and fifty wounded, according to the local Health Ministry, when tanks opened fire on tents of displaced people in the north of Rafah, in the area of Al Mawasi, where many displaced people are located.

“After an initial investigation, the IDF (Israeli Army) did not carry out any direct attack against a Red Cross facility. The incident will be quickly examined and its conclusions will be presented to our international partners,” a military statement reiterated this Saturday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) denounced yesterday that His office, “surrounded by hundreds of displaced civilians living in tents,” was damaged by nearby shelling and he lamented the risk to the lives of civilians and aid workers.

Rescuers and civilians on the rubble of a building destroyed during an Israeli bombing of the Al Shati refugee camp. Photo:AFP

This Saturday, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrel, called for an “independent investigation” of the attack and warned that the Red Cross in Gaza must be able to carry out its functions, under the Conventions Geneva, including humanitarian protection and victim assistance.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israel continues to expand in the northern and western areas, outside its control, in addition to the so-called Philadelphia corridor, the 14-kilometer strip on the dividing line with Egypt that the military is emptying of buildings.

The Army “continues with selective operations based on intelligence in the Rafah area. During the last day, troops dismantled the terrorist infrastructure in the area and eliminated several armed terrorists in hand-to-hand combat,” the military spokesperson detailed.

Since the start of the war, 260 days ago today, more than 37,550 Palestinians have been killed and another 85,900 have been wounded, according to health sources dependent on Hamas, while dozens of Palestinian families have been completely or partially annihilated.