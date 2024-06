| Photo: EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

At least 48 Palestinians died this Saturday (22) in Israeli bombings against neighborhoods in the north of Gaza City, local medical sources and rescue teams told EFE.

Seven people died in Zeitun, 22 in Al Shati and another 19 bodies were recovered from the rubble in Al Tufah, although the number of victims is expected to increase in the coming hours.

The Israeli Army reported shortly before that it had attacked two sites of “Hamas military infrastructure” in Gaza City with fighter jets, in what local media say was an attempt to eliminate a high-ranking member of Hamas.

“Ambulance crews are being denied access to bombed areas. Civil Defense capabilities are not proportionate to the magnitude of the destruction and it is difficult for us to reach the victims” in Al Shati, a spokesman for the Red Crescent in Gaza reported today.

In a statement, the terrorist group Hamas said there had been a “savage attack on unarmed civilians” by Israel, and “a continuation of the genocide lasting more than eight months, in flagrant disregard and defiance of all laws and regulations that prohibit the attack to civilians.”

Yesterday, in another attack that the Israeli army said it was investigating, at least 25 people were killed and 50 injured when tanks opened fire on displaced people’s tents north of Rafah, in the safe area of ​​Al Mawasi.

According to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 100 Palestinians have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to more than 37,550.