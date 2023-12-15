Israel's attacks have spread throughout the Gaza Strip this December 15, leaving at least 63 dead in the last few hours, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A United Nations Refugee Agency (UNRWA) school was the target of Israeli bombs, leaving at least 10 dead. Meanwhile, Washington is pressuring Tel Aviv to minimize civilian casualties in a conflict that has left an estimated 18,787 dead and more than 51,000 wounded in Gaza.

From north to south, the Gaza Strip remains under Israeli siege. This December 15, the Israeli Army's bombings have shaken the cities of Gaza, Maghazi and Khan Younis, where An attack on an educational center implemented by the United Nations killed approximately 33 peopleat least four of them children, according to information from the Qatari channel 'Al Jazeera'.

“The Gaza Strip turned into a ball of fire overnight, you could hear explosions and gunshots echoing in all directions,” lamented Ahmed, a 45-year-old electrician and Gaza resident, after Israel reported the destruction of a Hamas' “command and operations center” in his city.

In Rafah, the border region between the Palestinian enclave and Egypt, Israel's attacks also give no respite. Hospitals in the area have received an increase in injuries in recent hoursafter a Tel Aviv bomb hit a residence in the city, leaving at least four dead, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israel claims that Hamas traffics weapons through the crossing, which is also the only humanitarian crossing through which international aid can enter.

Mourners gather next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 15. December 2023. © Reuters / Bassam Masoud

The violent onslaught of the Israeli Army in Gaza has caused the forced displacement of just over 80% of the 2.3 million civilians in the area since the intensification of the conflict on October 7, when a surprise attack by Hamas resulted in the murder of 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 240 people.

The White House wants to “see results” in reducing civilian casualties

During his second day of visit to Tel Aviv, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that he held “very constructive” conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who told Sullivan about the upcoming transition that his Government plans for the conflict, a phase that would focus on attacking Hamas leaders over the current massive bombing.

“There will be a transition to a phase of the war focused on precise attacks against the Hamas leadership (…) “US wants results in Israel's intention to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza”Sullivan commented to the media in the Israeli capital.

In addition, the US official appealed to the future of Gaza, stressing that he “does not believe it is right” for Israel to occupy the Palestinian enclave in the long term, adding that it has to be a “revitalized” Palestinian National Authority (PNA), a rival political faction of Hamas within the occupied territories, which will take control of the Gaza Strip in the near future.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press conference, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, December 15, 2023. © Reuters / Violeta Santos Moura

Sullivan also met with the president of the ANP, Mahmoud Abbas, who asked the advisor that Washington intervene “to force Israel to end its aggression against our people in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem,” according to the Wafa agency. .

Tel Aviv approves the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing

In the midst of the humanitarian crisis that is plaguing the Palestinian territories due to the conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that his Government agreed to allow international humanitarian aid to pass through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the border area between Egypt, Israel and the Gaza Strip. Loop.

The decision originates from the compromise that Israel negotiated with Hamas in the exchange of hostages and prisoners that took place during the short truce between both fronts, according to the Israeli statement. Tel Aviv will give access to 200 trucks daily, which will only contain humanitarian aid for the civilian population of the Palestinian enclave.

File: Photograph released by the Israeli Army showing former Franco-Israeli hostage Eitan Yahalomi, 12, reunited with his mother at the Kerem Shalom meeting point early on November 28, 2023. © Handout IDF via AFP

The announcement is also marked by international pressure, after The United Nations World Food Program reports that at least half of Gaza's total population is suffering from hunger.a consequence of the Israeli blockade on the entry of basic supplies to the region.

The Israeli Army recovers the bodies of three hostages in Gaza

The Tel Aviv armed forces announced that the bodies of a civilian and two Israeli soldiers who had been held by Hamas in the Palestinian enclave since October 7 were recovered.

Were Elia Toledano, 28, and recruits Nik Beizer and Ron Scherman, both 19, those identified by the medical and forensic corps of the Israeli Army. No details of his death or assumptions about those responsible for his death were revealed, although Hamas points to Israeli bombing as the cause of death of the hostages who have been found dead.

With the recovery of their bodies, only 132 hostages would remain in the hands of Hamas, although 20 of them would be dead, according to statements by Israeli Government spokesman Eylon Levy, who said that the Palestinian militant group “has the bodies” of the hostages. and that they know that “they have been killed in captivity.”

With EFE, Reuters and local media