The army said in a brief statement, “A short while ago, in response to the attack on the Golan Heights yesterday (Saturday), fighter jets bombed terrorist infrastructure in Syria.”

The Israeli army said on Saturday that two missiles launched from Syria fell in uninhabited areas in the Golan and that warning sirens sounded in the area.

Israel launched strikes in Syrian territory on Friday after a drone fell on a school in Eilat (south), which it said came from Syria.

The Israeli army has escalated its bombing on Syrian territory since the Hamas attack on October 7.