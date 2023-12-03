The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, said that the bombing resulted in 4 deaths and at least 9 wounded, in addition to a state of panic among patients and displaced people in the hospital and its surroundings, where there are more than 10,000 displaced people who had taken refuge in the hospital seeking safety.

The agency quoted health sources as saying that there were more than 35 bodies inside and in front of the hospital due to the inability to bury them due to the continued Israeli bombing operations.

According to sources, 99 dead people had arrived at the hospital since Sunday morning.

In a later development, Israeli warplanes destroyed residential squares surrounding and close to the hospital in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, killing and wounding dozens of citizens who crowded the corridors of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

According to Wafa, 9 citizens were killed and others were injured, including children and women, at dawn on Monday, in an Israeli raid on a house in the Al-Tanour neighborhood, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

During the past hours, Israeli aircraft launched violent raids and bombardments on several densely populated neighborhoods, leaving hundreds dead and wounded.

The Palestinian News Agency confirmed the killing of 26 citizens on Sunday evening, in addition to a number of missing persons, after an Israeli bombing of two homes in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

WAFA indicated that the death toll as a result of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip since October 7 had risen to 15,523, and 41,316 citizens were injured, and 70% of the victims were children and women. 281 health personnel were killed and hundreds were injured, while Israel destroyed 56 ambulances during their work and killed those inside them. crews and wounded. It also destroyed 56 health institutions and put 26 hospitals and 46 primary care centers out of operation.