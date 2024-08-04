At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in Israeli attacks on two schools in Gaza City, in the north of the Strip, according to the Civil Defense of the Palestinian enclave.

Gaza’s Civil Defense, which previously confirmed the deaths of five people and then 25 in the attacks, said that continues to work to recover bodies from the rubble, and that thousands of displaced people were sheltering in both centres.

“With these two new massacres, the occupation army has bombed and attacked 172 shelters inhabited by tens of thousands of displaced people since the beginning of the genocidal war,” Hamas authorities said in a statement.

The group said at least 1,040 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on schools, a regular refuge for thousands of Palestinians forced to flee their homes since the start of the war.

The Palestinian Red Crescent posted a message on its social media account X confirming that it had transported Several people were killed and injured in the attacks on Sunday, along with a video showing the organisation’s teams carrying several bloodied children in their arms.

What did the Israeli army say about the attack?

Israeli forces confirmed that they attacked the Hassan Salameh school in the west of the Gazan capital, as well as the Naser school, also located in Gaza City, because they were two “command centres” used by Palestinian militants.

According to the army, Hamas used both compounds to hide its fighters and to plan attacks against troops.

Numerous measures were taken prior to the attack to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of accurate munitions, surveillance and additional intelligence.

“Prior to the attack, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precision munitions, surveillance and additional intelligence,” Israeli authorities said.

Yesterday, under the same pretext, the army attacked the Hamama school in Gaza City, where dozens of displaced people were sheltering, killing 16 people, according to the authorities in the Strip.

Gaza’s Civil Defense confirmed that displaced people were in the school, while Israeli forces said the complex was being used “as a hideout for Hamas terrorists, from where they planned to carry out attacks against Israeli soldiers and the State of Israel.”

At least 39,538 people have been killed and more than 91,000 injured in the devastated Palestinian enclave since the start of the war, according to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

While, The humanitarian situation continues to worsen in a territory where 90% of the population lives displaced, Many are living in tents without access to running water or electricity, and where disease is spreading as clinics and hospitals close.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant insisted Sunday that the country is prepared “for both a rapid response and an attack,” and warned its enemies that if they attack “they will pay a heavy price.”

During a visit to the Army brigade responsible for field technology, Gallant received a briefing on the integration of new types of weapons during the war in Gaza.