A painting of the Hezbollah symbol and the Lebanese flag on the wall of a house in a village on the country's border with Syria | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

An Iranian commander and two of his companions were killed this Friday (1st) in a bombing attributed to Israel against a house in the province of Tartus, in western Syria, where, according to the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, several civilians also died. were injured.

The airstrike, which targeted a chalet located on the outskirts of the city of Baniyas, caused the death of Reza Zarei, one of Iran's Revolutionary Guard advisers, the UK-based NGO and a wide network of collaborators in the field.

According to the note, two foreign companions also died along with the commander, although their nationalities and whether they were part of the ranks of any of the pro-Iran militias present in Syria are currently unknown.

The action also injured several civilians and caused significant material damage, not only to the attacked house, but also to neighboring properties.

The Observatory attributed the attack to Israel, which on Thursday (29) had already killed a member of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in a drone attack carried out against a truck in the neighboring province of Homs and which had simultaneously attacked defense targets with missiles. Syrian anti-aircraft attacks on the outskirts of Damascus.

Although they had occurred relatively frequently before, Israel has intensified its actions against Syrian territory since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip, on October 7, triggered by Hamas terrorist attacks that culminated in the deaths of more than a thousand people in Israeli territory.

The bombings are often directed against targets of Hezbollah, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and other militias close to Tehran that are present in Syria as allies of the Bashar al Assad regime. (With EFE Agency)