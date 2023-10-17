The Ministry of Health of Gaza, a Palestinian territory governed by the Islamist movement Hamas, denounced this Tuesday that Israeli bombing killed at least 200 people in a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“At least 200 dead due to Israeli bombings” at Al Ahli Hospital, one of the health centers in Gaza City, the Gaza Ministry reported in a statement, which also confirmed hundreds of injuries.

According to the Gazan news agency Sanad, which cites official sources, The dead could exceed 500.

This is the attack with the highest number of fatalities committed so far, since the war broke out on October 7 between the Palestinian militias of Gaza and Israel, which has resulted in more than 3,000 deaths in Gaza and 1,400 deaths in Israeli territory. .

According to local sources, at the health center – a Christian institution – There were about 2,000 people who were taking refuge from the bombings after evacuating these last days of their homes, a dynamic that has been seen in most hospitals in the Strip.

“The horrible massacre committed by the Zionist occupation” on the hospital, “which left hundreds of victims is a crime of genocide,” Hamas declared in a statement.

According to him, the majority of the dead and injured are “displaced families, patients, children and women” who were sheltered in the area in recent days.

International news agencies consulted the Israeli Army about the incident, which said it was reviewing what happened.

For his part, his main military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, declared to the Israeli press that At the moment it is unknown if it was an attack by Israeli fighter planes.

“There are many (Israeli) bombings, many failed rocket launches (by Palestinian militias) and many hoaxes spread by Hamas,” Hagari said.

The eleven days of war between Israel and the Palestinian militias mark the armed conflict with the greatest human damage suffered by Gaza in recent years and almost two thirds of the fatalities in the enclave are women and children.

*With AFP and EFE