An Israeli bombing in Syria left at least 15 dead early this Sunday (19) and seriously damaged a building in the Damascus neighborhood, where security and intelligence agencies are located, an NGO said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) indicated that the bombing left 15 civilians dead, including two women.

“Sunday’s bombing is the deadliest Israeli attack against the Syrian capital,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of OSDH, a UK-based organization that uses a network of sources inside Syria.

According to the OSDH, “Israeli missiles targeted local [usados por] Iranian militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah”.

The attack hit a ten-story building next to the Iranian Cultural Center, in the neighborhood of Kafr Sousa, where some ministries, security agencies and intelligence agencies are based.

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of bombing raids against the neighboring country, mainly targeting army posts, Iranian militias and Hezbollah, allies of the Syrian government.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense reported that the bombing took place at 00:22 (19:22 GMT).

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air strike from the occupied Golan Heights against various areas in and around Damascus, including residential neighborhoods,” it said in a statement.

According to an AFP correspondent, at the entrance to the building attacked there was a crater and the streets were littered with rubble and glass from the blown-out windows.

OSDH reported that another missile attack hit a depot of Iranian militias and Hezbollah fighters on the outskirts of Damascus.

The AFP contacted an Israeli army spokesman, but he declined to speak to “the foreign media”.

Israel does not usually comment on its operations against Syria, but it frequently reiterates that it will not allow Iran to extend its influence to Israel’s borders.

The Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad receives military support from Russia, Iran and Shiite armed groups such as Hezbollah, Israel’s sworn enemy.

– Strong explosions –

Residents of Damascus woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of loud explosions and the sirens of ambulances heading towards the scene, an AFP correspondent reported.

Images released by state media show a building badly damaged by the attack, which crushed structures on the lower floors.

An Iranian diplomacy spokesman, Naser Kanani, “strongly condemned the Zionist government’s attack on targets in Damascus and its periphery, including some residential buildings.”

The bombing came weeks after an Israeli missile strike hit Damascus International Airport on January 2, killing four people, including two soldiers.

The conflict in Syria began in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on peaceful protests and turned into a civil war that also involved foreign powers and jihadist groups.

Since the start of the war, almost half a million people have died and the conflict has forced almost half of the country’s population to flee their homes.