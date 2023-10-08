According to the Palestinian News Agency, the death toll from the Israeli strikes since Saturday morning has reached 232 dead, and about 1,700 wounded, some of whom are in critical and dangerous condition.

For its part, the Israeli Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the number of those injured by Hamas gunfire had risen to 1,590.

The Ministry explained that among the 1,590 infected people, 19 were clinically dead, and 293 were classified as serious.

Israeli media also reported that the number of Israeli deaths had risen to at least 300 people.

A long and difficult war

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the security cabinet approved decisions to destroy the military capabilities of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel is “on the verge of a long and difficult war. The war was imposed on us as a result of a deadly attack launched by Hamas.”

He added: “The first phase ends in these hours with the destruction of most of the enemy forces that have penetrated our territory.”

He continued: “At the same time, we have begun the offensive formation, and it will continue without reservation and without rest until the goals are achieved.”

He concluded by saying: “We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win.”