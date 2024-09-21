The Israeli bombing on Friday of a building in a Beirut suburb, targeting leaders of the unit Hezbollah’s Radwanhas resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people, according to the latest assessment by the Lebanese Ministry of Health, and the death toll could rise as debris removal and damage assessment in the area continues.

The airstrike, which hit a building where leaders of the elite force of Hezbollah They were gathered in a basement, It had initially been reported with 31 dead, including three children and seven women..

However, the updated balance sheet indicates a increase in the number of fatalities, with the possibility of more joining as the rescue efforts progress.

The Israeli strike was specifically aimed at senior commanders of the Radwan unit, an elite force of the Islamist group Hezbollah, who were in a meeting at the time of the bombing.

Hezbollah has confirmed the loss of two senior leaders from this unit in the attack, while a source close to the pro-Iranian movement has reported that 16 members of the unit also lost their lives.

The Israeli military has justified the bombing as a response to continued rocket fire from southern Lebanon into Israeli territory.

In a statement, the military said the airstrike had destroyed “thousands of rocket launching platforms” prepared for use against Israel, as well as approximately 180 unspecified targets linked to Hezbollah operations.

Humanitarian impact and escalation of conflict

The bombing has exacerbated the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, which is already facing a significant crisis due to the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. The international community has expressed concern about the rising number of civilian casualties and the escalation of hostilities in the region.

The Beirut attack is part of a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon in response to the activity of Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets almost daily since the start of the war in Gaza.

Lebanese authorities have condemned the attack, stressing the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire.