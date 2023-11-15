Financier Oigman: Israeli banks began segregating the assets of Russian citizens

Israeli banks have begun to restrict transactions of Russians on securities accounts, even if they have an Israeli passport. About it RBC said the founder of the international financial company SmartGen Ltd, Mark Oigman.

According to him, the segregation of accounts of investors from Russia began after the order of the Belgian depository Euroclear. It went to all major financial institutions in Israel. Oigaman added that Luxembourg Clearstream may also join the restrictions.

The economist noted that having an Israeli passport will not save you from segregation in any way; in this case, only a passport from one of the European Union countries can help.

Euroclear’s order came into force on November 13, said lawyer Eli Gerwitz.