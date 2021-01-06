In Israel, from January 7, quarantine is introduced for two weeks due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country. Writes about it The Times of Israel…

According to the publication, the Israeli government has supported the joint initiative of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Ministry of Health to tighten restrictive measures.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic, which is spreading at a high speed due to the British mutation,” Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter.

In Israel, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has reached 456,139, with 3,496 deaths recorded for the entire time.

Earlier, the German authorities announced the extension of the severe restrictive measures in Germany until January 31. It was reported that the country still maintains a high rate of incidence of COVID-19, and hospitals continue to operate under conditions of increased workload.