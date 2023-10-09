Israeli authorities recommended that residents of the country provide themselves with supplies of water, food and medicine for a 72-hour stay in bomb shelters, radio reported on October 9 Kan.

“Given the development of hostilities in various directions, it is necessary to prepare equipment that will allow you and your family to stay in a safe and protected area for up to 72 hours,” the message says.

On Monday afternoon, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it was working on evacuation measures for Russian citizens.

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin currently has no information about Russian citizens injured in Palestine or Israel. According to him, several thousand fellow citizens live on the territory of the Palestinian National Authority.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the country. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. In this situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the conscription of reservists for military service.

Later, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed. On October 8 and 9, the Israel Defense Forces continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the night of October 9 alone, its fighters, helicopters and artillery hit more than 500 military targets of the Palestinian Hamas movement and Islamic Jihad (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll in Israel after the Hamas attack exceeded 800 people, about 2.4 thousand were injured. The death toll of Palestinians is approaching 500, more than 2.7 thousand people were injured.