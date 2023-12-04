Israel’s attacks on Gaza caused at least 316 deaths this Sunday alone and 664 injured, according to figures reported to the United Nations by the Gaza health entity controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, while the distribution of humanitarian aid has once again been severely restricted.

According to figures from the Hamas Ministry of Health, 15,899 people have been killed by Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip Since the beginning of the war on October 7, 70% women and children under 18 years of age.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qidreh also detailed that Israeli military operations launched in response to the bloody attack by Hamas militiamen in Israel left 42,000 injured.

While the death toll grows, the delivery of aid comes to a standstill. lThe Rafah governorate was the only one in Gaza where there was any delivery of aid to the population in the last few hours (especially flour and water), while survival supplies to the Khan Yunis area were paralyzed due to the increase in hostilities, according to the daily report of the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA).

Likewise, OCHA reported that the middle sector of the Gaza Strip – from which Israel decided to cut the enclave in two, focusing its massive attacks on the north and ordering its population to move to the south – has been “disconnected” from the south after the Israel’s ban on any movement, including humanitarian aid.

This in turn has completely stopped the limited access that existed during the truce to northern Gaza, where tens of thousands of civilians continue to live.

OCHA indicated that the Israeli military forces designated this Sunday an area equivalent to 20% of the entire town of Khan Younis as “immediate evacuation.” despite being an area where, in addition to the 117,000 residents when the war began (October 7), there are 21 facilities where 50,000 displaced people from the north take refuge.

Cloud of smoke after an Israeli attack on Palestinian territory.

The UN noted that the order is for these tens of thousands of people to now move to three areas towards Rafah (border with Egypt) “that are already more than saturated.”

“The extent of the displacement as a result of this order is not clear,” acknowledges the UN, whose staff continues to work to help the population victim of the war.

The United Nations stressed once again that Israel – as a party to this war – has an obligation under international law to minimize harm to civilians. and that when he orders them to evacuate, he must do so with sufficient notice, offering them safe routes (guarantees that they will not be bombed) and a place to go, which in this case does not happen.

EFE