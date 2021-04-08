Israeli attack targets military sites near Damascus

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported, “Israeli strikes targeted several locations near Damascus, and destroyed an Iranian weapons warehouse.

For its part, the Syrian regime’s media reported that the Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli raids over Damascus, confirming that Israeli missiles were shot down.

And the official SANA agency said that the strikes resulted in the injury of four soldiers, and some material losses.

Israel is targeting Iranian targets in Syria and abroad, as the Saviz ship of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard came under an Israeli attack in the Red Sea, on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that, in recent months, Israel has intensified its targeting of military and other sites for Iranian forces and groups loyal to it in several Syrian regions.