The offensive was carried out near the hospital this Saturday (2nd March); According to officials, another 50 people were injured

An Israeli airstrike in Rafah, this Saturday (2 March 2024), killed 11 people and injured another 50 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The attack was carried out near a hospital. One of the dead is a doctor who worked at the site. Officials say children are among the injured. The information is from Al Jazeera.

A Reutersone of the witnesses stated that the attack hit a tent where people were sheltering. “Shrapnel entered the hospital where my friends and I were sitting. We survived by a miracle”he stated.

The general director of WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, spoke about what happened on X (formerly Twitter), classifying the attack as “outrageous and indescribable”. He also called for a ceasefire.

This Saturday's offensive (Mar 2) comes 2 days after another Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 112 people waiting for food to be delivered to the territory on Thursday (Feb 29).

According to authorities, the deaths on the 5th (Feb 29) were caused by shooting attacks by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers against people waiting for the arrival of humanitarian aid trucks. Another 750 people were injured.