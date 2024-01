Saleh al Arouri, vice-president of the political office of the terrorist group Hamas, was killed by Israel on January 2, 2024. The photo is from when he was received in Moscow in September 2022. | Photo: Russian Federation Council

The number two in the political office of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, Saleh al Arouri, died this Tuesday (2) as a result of an Israeli drone attack on the group's office in the suburbs of Beirut, where three other people also died. according to the news agency ANN.

“The hostile attack that targeted the Hamas office, where a meeting of Palestinian factions was being held, caused the death of a senior Hamas official in the West Bank, Saleh al Arouri, and three other people,” the state agency reported Lebanese.

Hamas confirmed Arouri's death. “The cowardly murders carried out by the Zionist occupation against the leaders and symbols of our Palestinian people inside and outside Palestine will not succeed in weakening the will and firmness of our people or in harming the continuity of their brave resistance”, declared in a statement the terrorist Izzat al-Rishq, from the group's leadership.

Arouri was one of the founders of the Hamas militia and head of the group in the West Bank.

The action is expected to escalate the conflict after more than two months of intense exchanges of fire between troops from the Israel Defense Forces and members of the terrorist group Hezbollah, linked to Iran and installed near Lebanon's southern border. The group had declared that it had carried out attacks against Israeli military posts hours earlier.

With information from the EFE Agency.