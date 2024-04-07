The Israeli Army withdrew all its ground troops from the south of the Gaza Strip on Saturday night (6) and only one brigade remains in the enclave, a military source confirmed to EFE this Sunday (7).

The withdrawal comes after four months of fighting in the Khan Yunis area and six months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, where more than 33,100 people have died, most of them women and children.

Currently, there is only one Israeli brigade left in the Palestinian enclave responsible for guaranteeing a corridor between the South of Israel and the Gaza coast, blocking the passage to the north of the Strip and facilitating operations in the Center and North of the territory.

The news comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) yesterday recovered the lifeless body of Israeli hostage Elad Katzir, in Khan Yunis, who was in the hands of Islamic Jihad.

Forensic doctors identified the body overnight and authorities informed the family of Katzir, who was kidnapped during the October 7 attacks last year on Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his mother, who was freed during the seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas. , in November.

The two main hospitals in this southern city, Al Amal and Naser, were devastated and rendered inoperative after the siege by Israeli troops during these months under the thesis that there was the presence of supposed fighters in the complexes.

“Dozens of suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet and Unit 504 of the Military Intelligence Directorate for interrogation,” the Army detailed in a statement released on the 2nd.

Likewise, the Israeli Army reported that, before the withdrawal, combat units carried out the last operations in the Al Amal neighborhood to complete the “dismantling of terrorist infrastructure”.

In a message on the social network

Israel's next objective in Gaza appears to be the already announced military incursion into Rafah, in the south of the enclave, where 1.4 million displaced people live and, according to the Army, four Hamas battalions still remain; an incursion that is opposed by the United States, Israel's main military ally.