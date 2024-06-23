Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/23/2024 – 13:22

The Israeli Army confirmed the incident and said the soldiers’ conduct violated the institution’s rules. Images provoked outrage. UN rapporteur accuses Israelis of using wounded people as human shields. Israeli soldiers tied an injured Palestinian to the hood of a military vehicle during a military operation in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army admitted the incident and said its soldiers violated the institution’s rules.

Images of the scene, which were widely shared on Saturday (22/06), went viral and show a man, visibly injured, tied to the hood of a military jeep as the vehicle passes through a relatively narrow street. Even carrying an injured person, the military vehicle passed without stopping two ambulances from the Red Crescent organization.

The images caused outrage on social media. Several users accused Israel of committing war crimes and a United Nations rapporteur suggested that the Israelis used the injured man as a human shield.

“It is impressive how a State born 76 years ago managed to literally turn international law on its head,” wrote Albanese, head of the UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, on the X network

Abdulraouf Mustafa, a Palestinian ambulance driver, said Israeli soldiers refused to hand over the injured man to them. “The jeep passed by and the injured man was on the hood,” Mustafa told Al Jazeera. “One arm was tied to the windshield and the other was to the abdomen. They passed us. They refused to hand over the patient to us.”

According to medical sources, the man is Mujahed Azmi, 24, from the Jenin refugee camp, but who was staying with friends in Jabriyat, between Burin and Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Violations

The Army said the man was injured during an “anti-terrorist operation” searching for suspects in the area.

“In violation of operational orders and protocols, the suspect was taken by the forces and tied to the vehicle,” confirmed the Israeli Army, admitting that this form of action “is not in accordance” with its values ​​and that it will investigate what happened.

The injured man was handed over to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Azmi told the AFP agency that he was injured by gunfire and remained for more than two hours unable to move behind an Israeli military vehicle. “When (the soldiers) arrived, they stepped on my head, attacked me on the face, legs and hands, which were injured. They laughed,” he said.

The soldiers “threw him onto the hood of the jeep”, which had an extremely hot surface, according to the Palestinian.

Doctors at the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin confirmed that Azmi remains hospitalized there.

Azmi, with “a fracture and injuries”, underwent emergency surgery and will have to undergo further operations, said Bahaa Abu Hamad, a surgeon at the hospital. “He has a burn on his back, from the back of his neck to his lower back,” he added.

Jenin is a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the Israeli Army frequently carries out operations in the region.

West Bank

Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has increased since the start of the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

At least 553 Palestinians have died in the West Bank in actions by Israeli settler troops since the start of the Gaza war, according to Palestinian authorities. Furthermore, at least 14 Israelis died in attacks carried out by Palestinians in the same period, according to data released by Israeli authorities.

