The IDF said it had stopped fighting in a refugee camp near the Egyptian border

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the suspension of hostilities in the Rafah refugee camp, which is located in the south of the Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, reports RIA News.

The suspension will last until 15:00 Moscow time. IDF spokesman Avichai Adrai explained this local tactical decision with humanitarian goals. The army also opened a humanitarian corridor on Al-Rashid Street for evacuation from north to south until 17:00 Moscow time.

Earlier today, the IDF announced an attack on the operational headquarters of the Palestinian Hamas movement and its command center in the Gaza Strip. The strike destroyed the movement's active command center, where the weapons were located.

Recently, the Israeli army has been changing its tactics in the Gaza Strip. The number of attacks on the sector is gradually decreasing, and the military contingent constantly present in the region has been decided to be reduced. Instead, the IDF will focus on targeted air strikes and ad hoc ground raids.