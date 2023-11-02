Hand-to-hand combat takes place day and night in Gaza, while the Israeli army, which this Thursday claimed to have managed to surround the capital of the enclave, tries to break Hamas’ defense. The latest advances bring the troops closer to what is supposed to be the toughest bone of the land invasion, the urban battle in the city where the militia has its stronghold. The soldiers, acknowledges an Israeli military spokesman, fight with militiamen who, sometimes, applying guerrilla warfare techniques with constant ambushes, emerge from underground hiding places carrying out surprise counterattacks.

Meanwhile, the bombings continue in their fourth week and in the last few hours several dozen people have died in attacks on UN schools used as shelter by some 20,000 residents in the Bureij, Jabalia or Al Shati refugee camps, according to the UN. The Jabalia camp, the largest in the Strip, located in the north of Gaza City, was already the target of another attack with dozens of deaths on Tuesday.

“We are at the climax of the battle. “We have had impressive successes and (…) we are moving forward,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Our forces are currently at the heart of the ground operation in the north of the Gaza Strip,” explained the head of the Armed Forces, General Herzi Halevi. He has also added that they closely monitor the fuel stocks on which the health system in the enclave depends and that they will not prevent its entry when it runs out. “The fuel will be transferred, with due monitoring, to hospitals. We will do everything necessary to ensure that it does not fall into the control of Hamas,” he said in a television intervention cited by Reuters.

The Gazan population is exposed to a “serious risk of genocide” and time is running out, a group of UN experts concluded after analyzing the situation, while calling for a humanitarian ceasefire, according to a statement issued from Geneva. For now, Israel refuses to accept any cessation of hostilities.

The humanitarian crisis that hits the inhabitants of the Strip is derived from the Israeli blockade and bombings. This is also exacerbated by the lack of fuel, water, food or medicine. The closure has only been lifted slightly with the entry of a few dozen trucks across the border with Egypt. “Water is being used as a weapon of war,” denounced Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

A total of 19 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in the ground invasion of Gaza. Since the start of the war, on October 7, 9,061 citizens of the Strip (3,760 of them children), most of them civilians, have died in bombings, according to Palestinian health authorities. That day, Hamas killed 1,400 people in Israeli territory, most of them civilians, and kidnapped 240, holding them hostage.

The heaviest fighting is concentrated in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Meanwhile, in the south, through the Rafah border crossing that leads to Egyptian territory and which was opened for the first time to people in this war on Wednesday, citizens with dual passports are leaving. Almost 700 have succeeded so far, in addition to dozens of wounded Palestinians. Spain expects between 140 and 170 Spaniards or their relatives to leave between Thursday and Friday, according to Defense Minister Margarita Robles. For the moment, only those who appear on an official list can do so while others air their documents in vain, notes the Reuters agency. It is, in any case, a movement of people that advances in dribs and drabs in the midst of a population of 2.3 million people.

Nothing has emerged about a possible progress towards the release of some of the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas. It is the Government of Qatar, with the collaboration of Egypt and the United States, that acts as a hinge between Hamas and Israel.

On the diplomatic front, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel this Friday on his third visit since the October 7 massacre. He will also travel to neighboring Jordan, which has withdrawn its ambassador from Israel in protest at the reaction to the attack by the fundamentalist militia. Bahrain has also called its representative in Israel for consultations. In this case, it is the first country protagonist of the Abraham Accords to distance itself from Israel, which sponsored them two years ago in an attempt to build bridges with the Arab world.

The physical proximity of the combatants on the battlefield confirms a new stage of the conflict in which, in addition to aviation and artillery, infantry plays a fundamental role. After several temporary incursions, Israeli troops finally gained access to the Palestinian enclave last Friday afternoon. General Itzik Cohen explained on Wednesday that the troops had deepened into Palestinian territory and were at the gates of Gaza City.

“During the hours of last night, the forces faced many saboteurs who attempted to set up ambushes, and after fighting that lasted several hours, many of them were eliminated. “We continue to destroy Hamas’ defense lines in the north of the Gaza Strip and take over central areas,” Avichay Adraee, Arabic spokesman for the Israeli army, said on Thursday via the social network X (formerly Twitter). These clashes between the two sides take place “hand to hand,” he added, implying that the war has entered a phase of proximity.

Israeli troops inside the Gaza Strip this Thursday. Israeli Ministry of Defense

Resistance in the tunnels

The network of tunnels has become a fundamental weapon for Hamas’s resistance against an army that far surpasses it in personnel, means and technology. In war, however, those who attack usually risk more than those who defend. The Islamic resistance movement has shown videos in which its militants emerge from underground, armed with grenade launchers, and take up positions before attacking tanks and tanks of the Israeli occupation forces. One of them records the scene amidst displays of joy before returning to the tunnel. In another video, they show how a drone drops a small bomb on a group of soldiers inside the Strip. This tactic is frequently employed by Ukrainian troops to hit Russian invaders in the east or south of the country.

Israel carries out the harshest attacks in the north of the Strip. There, after this Thursday’s attack on the Bureij camp, it had already struck the Yabalia refugee camp twice in the last three days, leaving dozens of victims and destroyed buildings in what, it claims, was a new operation to end the Hamas infrastructure.

Tension also continues to skyrocket in the West Bank, where four Palestinians died this Thursday in clashes with Israeli occupation forces. In the north, on the frontier that separates Lebanon from Israel, the Israeli army claims to have attacked a squadron that was trying to launch anti-tank missiles from Lebanese territory. Late on Wednesday afternoon, a missile fell on the city of Kyriat Shmona, close to the well-known blue line that separates the two countries, and which had 23,000 inhabitants before the army ordered their evacuation two weeks ago.

Funeral of young Ayham Shafee, 14, during an Israeli army raid in Ramallah (West Bank), this Thursday. Nasser Nasser (AP/LAPRESSE)

