Israeli army reports strike on Beirut suburb

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that a Beirut suburb was hit. The Israeli army reported this in Telegram.

“The IDF carried out a precision strike in Beirut against the commander responsible for the murder of children in Majdal Shams and the deaths of numerous other Israeli civilians,” the statement said.

On January 2, an Israeli drone struck the office of the Palestinian group Hamas in southern Beirut, injuring several people and leaving four unaccounted for.

On July 29, the United States warned Israel that a possible strike on Hezbollah bases in Beirut could spin the situation in the Middle East out of control.