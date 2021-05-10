Israeli army tanks attacked Hamas targets in response to the launching of explosive balloons and four rockets into Israeli territory. This is reported by the Israel Defense Forces on its page on the social network. Twitter…

The rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel amid escalating tensions and violence near the border and in East Jerusalem following an Israeli court ruling to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. This triggered a wave of protests from the Palestinian population, which escalated into clashes with the police.

On Monday morning, May 10, alarm sirens went off in southern Israel, warning of a possible rocket attack, the army’s press service said. It is specified that three more rockets were fired towards the Jewish state.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, demanded that the Israeli authorities apologize for the clashes that took place on the night of May 7-8 between Palestinians and Israeli border police in East Jerusalem. He called the actions of the Israeli authorities “a provocation in the most elegant form” aimed at getting Muslims to break the law in revenge. “After all, then it will be possible to shout again from all the mouthpieces that the followers of the religion of Islam are terrorists,” he wrote.