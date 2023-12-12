After days of bombing, Israeli troops raided the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, December 12, according to the enclave's Ministry of Health. Israel intensifies its offensive, while the health situation worsens: only 11 hospitals, of the 36 in Gaza, are partially functioning, said the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly is preparing to vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire, after the failed attempt in the Security Council last week, when the United States vetoed the text urging a cessation of hostilities.

Israeli forces strike across the Gaza Strip, as fatalities rise and the wounded are left with fewer hospital options.

In the last few hours, the troops took over the Kamal Adwan hospital, in the north of the enclave, where they forced all the men, including the doctors, to gather in the courtyard, according to the spokesperson for the enclave's Ministry of Health, Ashraf Al. -Qidra.

“Israeli occupation forces are storming the Kamal Adwan hospital after besieging and bombing it for days (…) We call on the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross to act immediately to save the lives of who are in the hospital,” al-Qudra said.

This photograph released by the Israeli Army on December 12, 2023 shows soldiers storming a building in the northern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing war against the Hamas group. © Israeli Army/Via AFP

Tanks advanced on the medical facility grounds, accompanied by intense shelling. A source at the scene, cited by the AFP agency, said that to some members of the health personnel shot them inside the hospital.

Likewise, the source described that the military uses loudspeakers to call anyone over 15 years of age to leave the building with their hands up.

The hospital center houses at least 65 patients, including 12 children in intensive care, and six newborns in incubators. In addition, around 3,000 displaced people are taking refuge there, the UN said.

WHO accuses Israel of detaining medical personnel on urgent missions in Gaza

The World Health Organization has issued a strongly worded statement accusing Israel of delaying a vital medical mission and making Palestinian medical staff “kneel at gunpoint” while detaining them and preventing them from doing their work.

“Two Palestinian Red Crescent staff were detained for more than an hour, further delaying the mission. “WHO staff witnessed one of them being forced to his knees at gunpoint and then taken out of sight, where he was reportedly harassed, beaten, stripped and searched,” the organization denounced in a statement. in which he described what happened to part of his team, when they were heading to a medical mission on December 9, in Gaza.

On 9 Dec, @QUIENin collaboration with @PalestineRCS and @UNOCHAand with support from @UNDSS completed a high-risk mission to Al-Ahli Hospital to deliver medical supplies, assess the situation in the hospital, and transfer critically-injured patients to a hospital in the south pic.twitter.com/Ibw9CxS2gF — WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (@WHOEMRO) December 12, 2023



“On the way back to southern Gaza, with Al-Ahli hospital patients on board, the convoy was again stopped at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, where Palestinian Red Crescent staff and most of Patients had to leave the ambulances to go through security checks. Critical patients remaining in the ambulances were searched by armed soldiers,” he added.

While fatalities have already reached at least 18,205, according to figures released by the local Ministry of Health, as of Monday, December 11, and the number of injuries continues to grow, hospital care is scarce.

Only 11 of the 36 hospitals are partially functioning. that operated in the besieged coastal strip before the start of the current war, highlights the World Health Organization (WHO).

“As if we were less human”

This new raid on a medical center, in what Israel assures are operations of its ground incursion to find alleged Hamas fighters, occurs at a time when complaints from Palestinians and local authorities about arbitrary arrests and beatings against civilians.

Photos and videos circulating on the Internet show detainees naked, tied and blindfolded. Some of those who have been released say they were beaten, denied food and water, and randomly selected for questioning about their alleged relationship with Hamas.

Last week, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said that soldiers and officers of the Shin Bet, the Israeli intelligence service, “detained and interrogated hundreds of terrorism suspects.”

But some released civilians, including minors, recount abuse and horror at the hands of the Israeli military. “One of the soldiers said that I looked like his nephew and that this nephew was killed in front of his grandmother, who was taken hostage by Hamas and that the soldiers would massacre us all,” Mahmoud Zindah, 14, described with a trembling voice. , in an interview with the Arab network 'Al Jazeera'.

A young man stands before a hole in what used to be a wall of a building that was hit during an Israeli bombardment, while others search through the rubble for possible survivors or fatalities, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 8, 2023. © AFP/Mahmud Hams

Before their ordeal, the Zindah family was trapped in their home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City for two days, unable to leave as tanks advanced and artillery shelling came ever closer. Those who dared to leave their homes to perform any vital task were shot dead in the streets by snipers.

“They forced us to empty our bags on the ground and prevented us from collecting our money or our wives' gold. The little food we had was also thrown away. They took our money, IDs and phones,” added the father of the family, Nader Zindah, describing that they treated them “as if we were less human.”

Given these and other complaints, the spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller, has assured that the images of the Gazans detained by the Israeli Army in the blockaded territory are “deeply disturbing” and that they are seeking more information on the matter. .

UN General Assembly to vote on “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”

The 193 member states of the UN meet once again to decide how to address the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an extraordinary session this Tuesday, December 12.

The meeting has been convened at the request of the permanent representatives of Egypt, Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek, and Mauritania, Mohamed Laghdaf, in their respective capacities as president of the Arab Group and president of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. This was announced by the president of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis.

FILE-The results of a vote to approve a draft resolution are displayed on a screen during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, USA, October 27, 2023. REUTERS – MIKE SEGAR

Following the United States veto of the draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council that demanded a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, members of the Assembly will rule on a non-binding resolution that demands “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” .

However, Israel and the United States maintain that a cessation of hostilities in Gaza would only strengthen Hamas, so a call in this regard is expected to fail in the short term.

With AP, AFP and local media