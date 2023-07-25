Thousands of retired and active Israeli military personnel appeared, this Monday (24), at the Parliament in Jerusalem to join the mass protest of citizens against the judicial reform promoted by the government, declaring “war against the dictatorship of Benjamin Netanyahu”.

“The Army belongs to the people,” Amir Elron, a 59-year-old retired officer, told EFE, while protesting with about 5,000 demonstrators who came to Parliament from all over Israel.

Along with hundreds of his military companions, Elron has been camped since last Sunday (23) near the complex, where the majority, formed by the coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approved the first law of the controversial judicial reform, which seeks to weaken the independence of the three powers and give more freedom of decision to the Executive.

“We are before the Knesset, at the forefront of the war against the Netanyahu dictatorship and its ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist partners,” exclaimed an active-duty military man, who requested anonymity for fear of possible reprisals from his commanders.

Tomer Naveh, a 52-year-old army captain who has served for more than 30 years, says the current government will send its soldiers to “commit crimes”.

“This is a fight for values, for our lives, for our children. We will never give up”, shouted the soldier, as the police repressed the demonstration with water cannons and mounted troops.

“State Destroyer”

Netanyahu “will go down in history as the destroyer of the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” veterans of the Shin Bet intelligence services said in a released statement.

For Private Naveh, the Army has “absolutely” the power to pressure the government to reverse the reform, given that it needs troops to stop the conflict with the Palestinians, with the militias in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria and, above all, with its main enemy, Iran.

“Israel is surrounded by enemies, and the pilots are with us, the special forces are with us, the privates are with us. The government has nothing but crazy people,” he said.

More than 10,000 Army reservists — including intelligence, cyberwarfare specialists and members of elite units — have expressed their intention not to serve until the government suspends legislative processes for reform, making it one of the mainstays of the protest movement.

In addition, more than 1,100 active Air Force pilots did not participate in training, while 125 former chiefs of staff — including former Prime Minister Ehud Barak — army generals, police commissioners, and former Shin Bet and Mossad chiefs sent a letter to Netanyahu expressing their solidarity with the strike by reservists and soldiers. The document was sent last Saturday (22).

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has repeatedly expressed the “serious threat to national security” posed by the absence of troops, and in March publicly called for judicial reform to be suspended.

That provoked the fury of Netanyahu, who fired him the next day, but had to back down in the face of protests by some 700,000 people in favor of Gallant, the biggest demonstration since the reform was announced in January.

“Same Obligations”

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi criticized dissident reservists, saying no soldier “has the right not to report for duty or to refuse an order”.

“If we don’t have a strong and united defense force, if Israel’s best don’t serve in the army, we can no longer exist as a country,” he said.

But Officer Elron applauds the “courage to speak out” that the reservists have shown.

“The coalition was not elected to change the system but to govern, but they use that as if there was a majority that would allow them to transform this country from a democracy into a dictatorship”, he claimed.

For this retired soldier, the government wants to make soldiers “second-class citizens” because it protects ultra-Orthodox Jews who refuse military service for religious reasons.

“If the Army belongs to the people, we should all have the same obligations”, he emphasizes.

For Naveh, the approval in Parliament of the law that annuls the doctrine of reasonableness, which allowed the Supreme Court to review and revoke government decisions or appointments that it considered unreasonable, is a defeat but not the end of the war.

“When you fight for good values, you will win, it may take a while, a day, a year or even more, but we will never give up”, he shouted.