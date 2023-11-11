The Israeli Army announced today a three-hour extension of the “humanitarian pauses” to allow Palestinian civilians to leave the northern Gaza Strip towards the south through the Salah al Din road.

According to a brief military statement, the Salah al Din axis, which runs through the enclave from north to south, will remain open seven hours instead of four as in previous days and a new coastal route will be opened for evacuations.

The Army points out that “hundreds of thousands” of Gazans have already fled the north of

Gaza in search of refuge. The note adds that the Israel Defense Forces have also decided on “a tactical pause in military operations” of four hours in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the Strip, between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm local time (two hours less), to allow the departure of civilians.

The statement is accompanied by a map of the Strip written in Arabic in which

say what The pass will remain open today until 4:00 pm local time and points out the Al Mawasi area, in the southwestern corner of the Palestinian enclave, as a “humanitarian place.”

Bodies of people killed in a bombing that hit a school housing displaced Palestinians.

Likewise, they have also released another plan for those Gazans who choose to use the new evacuation route opened along the Mediterranean coast.

“We ask you, for your safety, to join the hundreds of thousands of residents who have moved to the south in recent days, including some important media figures, as we want to protect them,” says the Israeli Army, which according to Gazan authorities It has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians in the 36 days of war.

The Israeli Armed Forces also point out that due to the ongoing fighting

In the coastal area, which has been controlled by its troops, civilians can also go to this area to use the coastal highway in their movement to the south “to preserve their lives and those of their families.”

“We ask that, to preserve their safety, Take advantage of this period of time available to move south, because the northern area of ​​the Strip

Gaza is a zone of widespread fighting,” the Army says, adding: “We know that Hamas is trying to prevent their movement.”

So it offers a phone number for civilians to inform the military

if “Hamas members block their path” Israel has been demanding for weeks that civilians leave the north of the enclave, where much of its attacks are concentrated.

EFE

