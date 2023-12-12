The Israeli army announced this Tuesday in a statement that it recovered the bodies of two hostages in the Gaza Strip during a military operationwithin the framework of its offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

(Also read: Live | Attacks between Israel and Hamas continue: this is the tense situation in Gaza).

“During an operation in Gaza, the bodies of hostages Eden Zakaria and (soldier) Ziv Dado were found and brought to Israel”the armed forces stated in a statement, without specifying when this operation took place.

(Developing).

AFP