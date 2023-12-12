You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
An Israeli army soldier in an armored vehicle deployed along the border with the Gaza Strip.
This was announced by the army in a statement, without specifying the date of the military operation.
The Israeli army announced this Tuesday in a statement that it recovered the bodies of two hostages in the Gaza Strip during a military operationwithin the framework of its offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.
“During an operation in Gaza, the bodies of hostages Eden Zakaria and (soldier) Ziv Dado were found and brought to Israel”the armed forces stated in a statement, without specifying when this operation took place.
(Developing).
