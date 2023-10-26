The “number two” of the Intelligence Directorate of the terrorist group Hamas, Shadi Barud, considered by Israel to be the “mastermind” of the attacks against its territory on October 7, was killed during an operation by the Jewish State’s air force, this Thursday on Friday (26), according to the Israeli Army.

In a statement, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) explained that, after receiving information from military intelligence and Israel’s internal intelligence service (Shin Bet), a plan was devised to attack and kill Barud, which was carried out by the air force. .

According to the Israeli Army, Barud, together with another Hamas commander, Yahya Sinwar (considered by Israel to be his main target, who has not yet been able to locate), planned the action committed against Israeli territory on the 7th, in which more were killed. of 1,400 people and more than 200 were kidnapped.

“Barud planned the barbaric attacks of October 7th together with Yahya Sinwar. Previously, he was commander of the Hamas battalion in Khan Younis (a city in the south of the Gaza Strip), having been responsible for planning numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians” , said the Army.

“After that, Barud held various positions in the Hamas military intelligence services and was responsible for information security and, to this day, was responsible for relations with the Hamas intelligence services,” the military statement said.

On the other hand, “Israel Defense Forces fighters killed the commander of the rocket battalion in the northern area of ​​Khan Younis, Hasan al-Abdullah,” declared an IDF spokesman.

“Israel Defense Forces fighter jets continue to attack Hamas terrorist infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, including military command centers and rocket launch sites,” the spokesperson added.

Khan Younis is a city in the south of the Gaza Strip that is home to several Palestinian refugee camps. In the last few hours, Israeli naval forces attacked a Hamas surface-to-air missile launch site in the region.

“Israeli fighter jets struck more than 250 Hamas targets” over the past day, including “operational command centers, tunnels and rocket launchers located in the heart of civilian areas,” from which the army claims the militia fired.