According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), during the night of this October 11, After an attack in the Gaza Strip, a senior member of the Hamas naval force: Muhammed Abu Shamala, was reportedly killed.

The IDF noted that “Abu Shamala’s house was also used to store naval weapons intended to be used in terrorist operations against Israel.”

In addition to this member, who would be a senior official in the Hamas naval forces, Mustafa Shahin, an agent who is accused of having recorded the group’s attack last Saturday and broadcast it on social networks, also died.

“We will close the account with all those who were involved in the horrors of war. “We took videos from the internet and identified them with the help of facial recognition,” said Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the IDF, as reported. The Times of Israel.

Likewise, they indicated that during the night they had carried out operations in several places that belonged to the Hamas commando forces.

This is not the first Hamas member that the Defense Forces have claimed to have killed. Previously, they announced the death of Jawad Abu Shamala, Minister of Economy of the Gaza Strip and member of Hamas, and of Zakaria Abu Maamar, head of the internal relations department and who would also have a high position in the organization.

Both died during aerial bombardments carried out on Tuesday night, according to a statement released by the media.

