The army said in a statement: “Following the sirens that sounded between 6:24 and 6:32 and between 6:52 and 07:00 in several areas in northern Israel, approximately 85 shells were identified that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.”

He added: “Some of the shells were intercepted, and shells were identified as having fallen in the areas of Kiryat Bialik, Tzur Shalom and Moreshet. The Israeli Fire and Rescue Services are currently working to extinguish several fires that have broken out in the area.”

He continued: “Following the sirens that sounded at 4:48 and 5:10 in the Jezreel Valley area, about 20 shells were identified that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the shells were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. There were no reports of injuries.”

On Sunday, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that it had bombed the military industries complexes of the Rafael company, which specializes in electronic means and equipment, located in the Zevulun area north of Haifa, with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha missiles.

The group also announced targeting the Ramat David base and airport, located southeast of Haifa, with dozens of missiles.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it “targeted the Ramat David base and airport with dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles, in response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the deaths of many civilians.”

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the strikes resulted in 3 people being slightly injured in Kiryat and the Lower Galilee, and injuries were also recorded in the coastal area.