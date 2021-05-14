There are initially no reports of damage. The Israeli iron dome interception system has intercepted nearly 1,000 of the more than 2,000 rockets that were fired from the Gaza Strip since Monday, reports the Israeli military.

D.According to the Israeli military, three rockets have been fired from Syria towards Israel. As the army announced on Friday evening, one of them fell on Syrian soil. Israel’s military did not initially provide any further details. There were initially no reports of possible damage.

Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have fired more than 2,000 rockets at Israel since Monday evening, according to the Israeli military. The iron dome interception system intercepted almost 1,000 of them, as the army announced on Friday evening.

Using a radar device, the system detects approaching projectiles and launches an interceptor missile in order to destroy the enemy projectile while it is still in the air, if possible before it hits it. According to media reports, the Israeli military has strict orders to only launch interceptor missiles if an attack threatens populated areas. The use of an interceptor missile costs the equivalent of around 66,000 euros, according to media reports.

Israel’s army has responded to the shelling since Monday with attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip, mainly by the air force. Israel blames the Islamist Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip, for all attacks from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian group is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel and the EU.