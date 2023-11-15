The Israeli army announced that it was carrying out a “targeted” operation inside Al Shif hospitala, the most important in the Gaza Strip, where they claim that the Islamist movement Hamas hides a commanding position.

“Based on intelligence information and operational need, the Israeli defense forces conduct a targeted and precision operation against Hamas in a specific sector of Al Shifa hospital,” the army said in a statement in English.

Previously, andhe Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip said it had received a notice from the Israeli army of its intention to carry out an operation in this hospital, which for days has been at the center of the conflict unleashed on October 7.

Thousands of people, including the sick, medical personnel and civilians displaced by the war, are crowded into this complex, which, according to Hamas, is surrounded “on all sides.” by Israeli troops and is in the midst of “heavy fire.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regretted "the horrible situation and significant human losses in several hospitals in Gaza"

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of hiding a strategic command position in the hospital and of using civilians as “human shields”, something the Islamist movement denies.

In line with these accusations, the White House assured this Tuesday that the Islamist movement and another Palestinian group, Islamic Jihad, “operate a command and control nucleus from Al Shifa.”

Hamas replied to the United States that its statements “give the green light” to Israel to commit “more brutal massacres” against medical facilities in the Palestinian territory.

“Over the past few weeks, we have indicated on several occasions that the continued use of Al Shifa hospital for military purposes by Hamas would lead to the end of its protection under international law,” the spokesman said late Tuesday. of the Israeli army, Daniel Hagari.

Patients and internally displaced persons at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

UN wake-up call

Before this operation became known, the United Nations issued a warning about the situation in the hospitals in Gaza.

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, regretted “the horrible situation and the significant human losses in several hospitals in Gaza,” said his spokesman, who called for an immediate ceasefire “in the name of humanity.”

This Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on network NGO and his relatives.

MSF asked Israel and Hamas for “safe passage” to evacuate them.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent said that after “more than ten days of siege” it was able to evacuate to the south of the Strip “patients, wounded, their families and medical teams trapped in the Al Quds hospital” of the Gaza City.

“There are bodies scattered in the corridors of the hospital complex and the refrigerated rooms of the morgues no longer have” electricity, said the director of Al Shifa, Mohamad Abu Salmiya.

“We were forced to bury them in a mass grave,” the doctor said.

In addition to the military offensive, since October 9, Israel has imposed a siege on the Gaza Strip, which barely has access to food, water, electricity or medicine.

According to an estimate by the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Al Shifa there would be at least 2,300 people trapped by the fighting.

A witness inside the facility stated that the smell of the decomposing corpses is unbearable.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 22 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are no longer operational.

