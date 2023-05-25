The Israeli military shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying from Lebanese territory in the sky over the north of the country. This was reported by the press service of the Israel Defense Forces in its Telegram channel on Thursday, May 25.

“The soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF. – Ed.) discovered and shot down a drone flying from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory in the direction of the village of Zarit,” the report says.

Earlier, on May 22, at least three Palestinians were reported killed during an Israel Defense Forces raid on the Balata refugee camp in the West Bank.

Prior to this, on May 14, the Israeli military during the operation “Shield and Arrow” in the Gaza Strip destroyed the entire top of the Palestinian radical movement “Islamic Jihad” (an organization banned in the Russian Federation).

On May 11, the media reported that a rocket fired from Gaza had hit a building in Israeli Rehovot. As a result of the partial collapse of the building, people were injured, some were in critical condition.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that the future borders between the two countries follow the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories.

Palestine wants to create its own state on the West Bank of the Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.