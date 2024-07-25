The troops of Israel on Wednesday recovered the bodies of five hostages killed in Hamas attacks on October 7, in an operation in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, another blow to the families of the captives, who are calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an immediate truce agreement.

The bodies belong to Maya Goren and four soldiers: Sergeant Majors Oren Goldin and Ravid Aryeh Katz – reservists who were not on duty and lived in the southern kibbutzim; and sergeants Tomer Ahimas and Kiril Brodski, who were sent to fight in Nirim. All five had been confirmed dead earlier.

The Army determined that, “according to reliable information obtained,” Goren was killed in Kibbutz Nir Oz and the four soldiers fell in combat on the same 7th of October, and their bodies were seized and taken to Gaza.

The death of Maya Goren, kidnapped in that offensive, was announced by the army in December. Her husband, Avner Goren, had been killed during that Hamas attack.

With this rescue, of the 251 kidnapped on October 7, 111 remain within the Strip, of which 39 are confirmed dead. In addition, the bodies of 24 captives have been captured and taken to Israel, while 116 have returned alive.

It is Israel’s duty to return all those killed for an honorable burial

The Hamas attack left some 1,200 dead – more than 800 civilians – and 251 kidnapped in Israel, while the war in Gaza, which began on the same day, has claimed more than 39,000 lives and 90,000 wounded in almost ten months.

“Recovering their bodies is a crucial military action that gives their families closure and eternal rest to those killed. It is Israel’s duty to return all those killed for an honorable burial and the hostages alive for rehabilitation,” the Forum of Families of Abductees said.

His remains were found on Wednesday during an operation in Khan Yunis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, the army said.

The operation in Khan Yunis, where Israeli troops returned on Monday, was carried out thanks to “a prior intelligence effort” by the Shin Bet, with much of the information extracted during interrogations of Palestinian militants detained during the offensive.

Israel on Monday ordered the evacuation of part of the humanitarian zone of Al Mawasi in the Khan Yunis area, again forcing the displacement of some 150,000 Palestinians, and attacks in the area since then have left at least 130 dead and 400 wounded.

I thank the Army and Shin Bet forces who are working with determination and courage to return the kidnapped people.

Khan Yunis, Hamas’s main stronghold in the south, was already the focus of a heavy military offensive between December and April, And Israel suspects that the group’s leader in the Gaza Strip and mastermind of the October 7 attacks, Yahya Sinwar, has been hiding in its tunnels for months – perhaps even longer – surrounded by hostages.

“I thank the army and Shin Bet forces who are working with determination and courage to return the kidnapped people. It is our duty to bring them all back: those who are alive and those who need burial in Israel,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog, referring to the operation.

Hostage families push for truce

The announcement of the rescue of the five bodies comes just hours after Netanyahu delivered a speech to the US Congress, in which he defended military pressure on the enclave, with hardly any mention of the kidnapped people or the negotiations for a truce that would allow their release.

“45 minutes of speeches and applause will not erase a sad fact: the words ‘Deal now!’ were not heard. Nor was there any mention of the hostages who will not return home tonight either,” lamented the Forum of Families of Kidnapped Persons.

The relatives recalled that the return of the hostages “can only be achieved through an agreement,” and demanded that Netanyahu send the negotiating team “without delay.” with the clear order to reach an immediate agreement.”

An Israeli delegation was scheduled to travel to Doha on Thursday, July 25, but was postponed to next week, after Netanyahu discusses the deal with US President Joe Biden, whom he is meeting today at the White House.

Faced with the delay, the families requested an “urgent meeting” with the negotiators to resolve this “crisis of confidence.”

“This delay is a deliberate sabotage of the opportunity to recover our loved ones, undermines the negotiations and indicates a serious moral failure,” the Forum stressed.

On Monday, the military confirmed the deaths in captivity of two more hostages, Alex Danzig and Geev Buchstab, and the families again blamed Netanyahu for the delay in reaching a deal.

So far, the parties have only agreed to a one-week truce in November, which allowed the exchange of 105 hostages for 240 Palestinian prisoners. In addition, four hostages were released in October and seven have been rescued by the army.