He The Israeli army dropped leaflets on Gaza City on Wednesday, urging all its inhabitants to evacuate to the south of the Palestinian territory. through “security corridors” while maintaining a fierce offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas after more than nine months of a war that has devastated the territory.

The leaflet, addressed to “all persons present in Gaza City” in the north of the strip, indicates that there are “safety corridors” to go south and warns that the city “remains a dangerous combat zone.”

According to local newspaper The Times of Israel, Leaflets dropped by the army urge Palestinians to evacuate to Deir al-Balah and tells them to do so via “safe routes” along the Saladin Highway or the coastal road.

A woman carries a bottle of a local cleaning product in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 8, 2024.

Israel, at war with the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, had already issued an evacuation order for part of the city on June 27. According to estimates by Israeli security forces, Gaza City is home to at least 200,000 Palestinians in the north of the enclave.

In the last days, The Israeli army resumed its operations in the northern Gaza Strip, after claiming in January that it had dismantled the Hamas command in that area of ​​the territory.

The Israeli army launched a ground operation on June 27 in the eastern district of Shujaiyia, before extending its offensive to the city center, where “tens of thousands of people” were called to evacuate, according to the UN.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, warned that there is no longer a safe place in the Palestinian territory, ruled by Hamas since 2007 and where 80% of the 2.4 million inhabitants have already been displaced.

Um Nimr Al Amal fled Gaza City with her family. “This is the 12th time (we fled). How many more times do we have to endure it? A thousand times? Where are we going to end up? I have no energy left, I can’t take it anymore,” she said.

Smoke rising over Gaza following an Israeli bombardment.

“The (Israeli) occupation is moving to displace the population of northern Gaza to the south, ignoring the demand for the return of the displaced” to their places of residence in order to reach a truce agreement, said Hosam Badran, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, on Wednesday.

Israel “is not serious about reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” he stressed.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza City

And it is that The Israeli Army maintains a strong offensive in Gaza City that caused the closure of the main hospitals in the north of the enclave for three days, claiming that its troops are carrying out “anti-terrorist” operations in humanitarian sites and dismantling militia tunnels.

“Troops are continuing their operational activities in the Gaza City area. During the night, they carried out an anti-terrorist operation against (the Islamist group) Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which were operating inside the headquarters of UNRWA,” the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, the army said in a statement.

Operations room teams receive dozens of humanitarian distress calls from Gaza City

The soldiers carried out “a selective raid on the structure, eliminated the terrorists in hand-to-hand combat and located large quantities of weapons in the area,” he added.

In addition, in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of the center of the Gaza capital, where Israeli troops have been stationed for two weeks, Soldiers killed “dozens” of suspected militants and dismantled underground tunnel routes.

“Troops identified ten terrorists observing the troops from a structure in the area, and in a combined air and ground attack, the structure in which the terrorists were operating was attacked,” the Army said.

A man wounded in an Israeli bombardment is taken to the emergency room of Nassr Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said on Wednesday that “the teams in the operations room are receiving dozens of distress calls.” humanitarian aid from Gaza City without ambulance crews being able to reach them due to the danger of the target areas and the intensity of the bombing there.”

For three days, when the Army reinforced its operations in the Gaza capital and hospitals in the area were evacuated, The entire north of the Strip is practically without the possibility of providing medical care.

On the other hand, Israeli forces continue their offensive in other parts of the Strip, such as in Rafah, in the far south, as well as in the refugee camps in the centre of the enclave, where attacks on Tuesday alone left around thirty dead.

“Over the past day, troops have eliminated several terrorists, located weapons and dismantled terrorist infrastructure” in those areas, the army said.

In the past few hours, five children have been killed and two wounded in a bombing of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the centre of the enclave, another four bodies have been recovered on a nearby road, and the body of a 26-day-old baby was recovered after spending six hours under the rubble, according to Palestinian media.

On Tuesday, at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 injured in a school in Khan Yunis, most of them children and women. following an attack by the Israeli army in the area.

On 8 July 2024, young men hand-washed clothes with a bar of soap in their displacement tent in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said the bombings were aimed at “terrorists.”

Many of those displaced by the ground invasion of Rafah, which began on 6 May, are in Khan Yunis. “We were sitting near the school gate when suddenly rockets hit a group of people. These people were not armed, they were not part of the resistance, they were all civilians,” said Mohammed Sukkar.

The war broke out on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack on Israel that left some 1,200 dead and 252 kidnapped.

Since then, Israeli attacks have left 38,243 dead, 88,033 wounded and thousands missing under the rubble in the Gaza Strip.

Added to this are nearly two million internally displaced people who are surviving amid devastation, famine, and shortages of water, medicine and fuel.

But Israel and Hamas still disagree on how to reach a truce. The Islamist movement softened its demands but accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of blocking negotiations.