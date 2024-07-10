The leaflets, addressed to “all those present in Gaza City” in Arabic, identified safe routes with arrows indicating the exit routes and passages from the city towards the south.

The army warned that “Gaza City will remain a dangerous combat zone,” according to Agence France-Presse.

The Israeli leaflet, addressed to “all those present in Gaza City,” said that they could pass through safe passages “quickly and without inspection” from Gaza City to shelters in Deir al-Balah and al-Zawayda.

The Israeli army post indicated that Tariq Bin Ziyad and Omar Al-Mukhtar streets are considered “safe passages” for crossing west to Rashid Street (Al-Bahr) and from there south. While Al-Wahda and Khalil Al-Wazir streets were considered safe passages for crossing east to Al-Zeitoun neighborhood and the city roundabout, and from there to Salah Al-Din Street south.

Israel intensifies its attack on Gaza

This comes as Israeli forces intensified their offensive in northern and central Gaza on Wednesday, hours after an air strike on a camp that Palestinian officials said killed more than 24 people, Reuters reported.

Palestinian health officials said the Israeli air strike hit tents of displaced families outside a school in Abasan, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing at least 29 people, most of them women and children.

The Israeli military said it was reviewing reports of civilian casualties, adding that the incident occurred when it struck with “precision munitions” a Hamas fighter who took part in the October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

Today, Israeli forces deepened their incursion into two areas of Gaza City.

Residents said soldiers conducted house-to-house searches in some areas, and Israeli tanks shelled a number of homes.

Residents said Israeli forces patrolled the main road to the coast, snipers were on the roofs of some of the tall buildings that were still standing, and tanks were positioned inside the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The Israeli military said its forces were continuing operations in Gaza City against Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants who the military claimed were “operating from within UNRWA facilities and using them as a base to launch attacks.”

“After opening a designated corridor to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from the area, IDF forces carried out a strike targeting the building, eliminating terrorists in close-range combat, and finding large quantities of weapons in the area,” the army added.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had received many distress calls from Gaza City residents trapped in their homes, but its teams were unable to reach them due to the intense shelling.

He added in a statement, “Field reports from Gaza indicate that the conditions of the residents are extremely tragic, and the occupation forces continue to target residential areas and work to displace citizens from their places of residence and shelters.”

The armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their fighters engaged Israeli forces in the area with anti-tank missiles and mortar shells, sometimes in close-range combat.

In the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, medics said six Palestinians, including children, were killed in an air strike on a house early in the day, while another air strike killed two people and wounded several others in Khan Younis.